Made Group plans virtual exhibition

Backing Britain Live 2020 will be an immersive virtual experience and will be launched on August 17.

Jason Pitt, chief executive of the Made in Group, said: “Made in exhibitions are significant events that many members and visitors look forward to, but like many aspects of our way of life, we have had to make considerable adjustments. Although I predict full-scale lockdown will not continue in the summer months, our government leads us to believe social distancing measures will remain for months to come. Large scale gatherings will remain unsafe until the population has some immunity or the virus is eradicated.”

“However I am pleased to say that we have found an alternative way of delivering our expos safely and innovatively.”

Mr Pitt said; "We are an innovative organisation when it comes to technology. We do more than many realise. As a business, we have developed a digital platform that allows members to create their own social media microsite, upload news, attend virtual webinars and soon to include virtual mastermind groups, question-and-answer sessions and panel discussions."

The event will be hosted on www.backingbritain.com where the entire exhibition hall will have virtual access to booths, interactive seminars and networking areas all accessible on the website.

Visitors will also receive physical goodie bags to their door which includes The Backing Britain 2020 100-page book - consisting of positive manufacturing news and information about exhibitors, a large printed poster of the exhibition hall, a Backing Britain lanyard and social posters.

To find out more about the event, you can watch the video from Mr Pitt, who talks about the event in detail, at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRAgklEiZ34&feature=youtu.be

You can also access tickets at https://bit.ly/2UQAVu1

The book will include a series of articles based on how manufacturers have demonstrated strength in a time of crisis. It will also display the exhibiting members and information about the companies.

The hope is to have 5,000 delegates taking part

The Backing Britain book will replace the quarterly magazine usually printed by the Express & Star called the Made Mag.

“There can be no doubt that 2020 will be a significant time in history. 100 years from now, people will talk about this year. People will not only talk about the virus, but they will talk about the people, communities and businesses. We want to share some of those stories from business, create a catalogue of ‘manufacturing heroes’, including stories of innovation, community support and resilience," added Mr Pitt.

If you have any inspirational stories on how your company has innovated, diversified or have demonstrated community support and resilience please get in touch by emailing newsdesk@madeinthemidlands.com