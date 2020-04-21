Free digital marketing webinars for businesses

Throughout April and May MNA Digital is hosting bite sized 15-minute webinars focusing on the key areas of digital marketing that can help business owners grow their online presence.

They will assist firms in getting plans in place to boost the business when the lockdown starts to ease. This can include getting a website reviewed and upgraded, exploring options for digital marketing and other good practices when it comes to general online presence.

The free digital marketing webinars are aimed at helping businesses who are new to digital marketing or are looking to brush up on the basics.

MNA Digital’s expert team will host the events live so that participants have the opportunity to ask questions about how to successfully market a business and get tailored advice.

The webinars are hosted by Natalie Coughlan, digital marketing manager at MNA Digital. Joining Natalie will be Mihnea Gamulescu, a specialist in search engine optimisation and social media advertising and head of client services at MNA Digital, as well as Matthew Fowell, head of paid search and a Prince’s Trust Mentor who is an expert in helping SMEs make the most of their Google advertising activity.

To register for the events visit mnadigital.co.uk/events

The webinars are: Tuesday, April 28, 10am to 10.20am, How to market and grow during a crisis; Thursday, April 30, 2pm to 2.20pm, Grow your business online with paid search; Tuesday, May 5, 10am to 10.20am, How to get your business found in Google and Thursday, May 7, 2pm to 2.20pm, Get more sales from your website.