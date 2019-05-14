Put yourself in the picture at video workshop

The Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin has teamed up with Connect2Grow and Stone’s Throw Media to stage the event in the town on May 24.

The workshop – which is open to SMEs only – will look at how to create marketing, sales and promotional video using smart devices such as a phone or tablet.

Claire Critchell, manager of the Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin, which is delivered by Telford & Wrekin Council, said the event would help businesses produce quick-fire, low-budget content.

“Creating your own videos for your business can be hugely beneficial. A large part of the rapid rise in the popularity of online video is the recent advances in technology, which mean that making your own video content has never been easier.

“Our hosts, Stone’s Throw Media, will provide video training that caters for different levels of innovation, from shooting on phones to advising companies on what pieces of equipment they might want to consider investing in to create fantastic videos.”

Examples of the sorts of videos which could be shot include testimonial videos from clients, internal videos, case studies, event highlights and interviews.

The event gets under way at 9.15am and is expected to last for two and a half hours.

It is being staged at the growth hub’s base on the University of Wolverhampton Innovation Campus in Shifnal Road, Priorslee.

To book a place visit bit.ly/2Pc1LcxConnect2Grow is a Marches-wide project run by the University of Wolverhampton’s