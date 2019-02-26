Event to celebrate International Women’s Day

They will share stories and top tips from their areas of expertise at A Celebration of Shropshire Women in Business at University Centre Shrewsbury on March 8 from 10am to 1pm.

It has been organised by the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire in partnership with Helen Leathers, a transformational women’s empowerment and business coach, and Hollie Whittles from Fraggleworks, who runs digital marketing workshops and coaches women in business.

Other speakers will be Louise Welsby who established the BUY-FROM creative agency, which supports and showcases independent businesses; Tracy Pound, the managing director of Maximity and international speaker on tech and digital solutions; and Jodee Peevor, who specialises in online courses and website training through her business Totally Fabulous.

Emma Chapman, manager of the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire, said: “This is a must attend event for any women in Shropshire who are running a business, no matter what size. It aims to inspire and inform and it will be a wonderful way to come together and celebrate International Women’s Day.

“The speakers all have a wealth of knowledge they have accumulated during their years in business and will be able to advise and inform other women about how to grow their business and work smarter, not harder.

“We know there are lots of women in Shropshire who are doing great things in business and this will allow them to meet other like-minded individuals, share best practice and make important contacts as well.”

To book a place visit shopshirewomensday.eventbrite.co.uk