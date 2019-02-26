Breakfast briefings provide free advice for businesses

Legal experts from law firm FBC Manby Bowdler will share advice and analysis of the latest developments affecting employers at events at the Marches Growth Hub in Telford on March 11.

The hour-long briefings will review key developments in the world of employment law including the Government’s Good Work Plan and GDPR and data breaches.

The man who coined the term Brexit – corporate lawyer and FBC Manby Bowdler’s Brexit advisor Peter Wilding – will examine what the UK’s impending departure from the EU will mean to employers, focusing on immigration and settled status.

The session will also analyse key developments and the impact they will have on business, preview forthcoming changes, look at recent case law and provide invaluable tips and guidance.

Julia Fitzsimmons, employment partner at FBC Manby Bowdler, said: “The breakfast briefing is ideal for business owners, directors, managers and those working in HR who want a concise summary of the issues they will be facing in the field of employment.

“With Brexit remaining a hot topic, Peter’s expertise will provide a valuable insight into understanding of how it will impact employers, specifically those who are employing foreign nationals.

“The briefings are succinct and easy to understand giving employers the key points they need to take away for consideration within their business. Our employment team will also be on hand to tackle questions on specific queries anyone may have.”

The event offers a light breakfast and refreshments. The session begins at 8am for an 8.30am start.

Free places can be reserved by emailing k.meads@fbcmb.co.uk or calling 01902 702043.