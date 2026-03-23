Shropshire apprenticeship award scheme launches

The Shropshire Telford & Wrekin Apprenticeship Awards 2026 will recognise achievement across a broad range of different categories.

These will include individual awards for those working in sectors such as construction and civil engineering, health and social care and IT and digital alongside prizes for small, medium and large employers.

There will also be overall star apprentices crowned for the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin council areas.

There are two new categories for 2026 to recognise a rising star making a big impression and a mentor who nurtures emerging talent.

All the winners at the Shropshire Telford & Wrekin Apprenticeship Awards 2025

To qualify for an individual award, apprentices must be on a current programme with a company which is based in either the Shropshire or Telford & Wrekin local authority areas.

To qualify for a company award, businesses must have at least one operational base in the county and employ current or past apprentices.

Shortlisted finalists will be notified in July and the award ceremony takes place on October 8 in Telford.

Awards compere Carl Jones said: "We have had a brilliant response over the past two years, with nominations exceeding all our expectations and a sell-out awards dinner. With some exciting new categories for 2026, we're hoping this year will be even bigger and better."