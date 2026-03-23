'We are building something very special in Birmingham' - Law firm moves to new city centre offices

FBC Manby Bowdler, which has offices across the Black Country and Shropshire, has moved its Birmingham base from Colmore Row to 5 St Philips Place following a period of sustained growth.

Members of the FBC Manby Bowdler Birmingham team celebrate on the terrace after the move to the new offices at 5 St Philips Place

The move to new offices comes amid a period of significant success which has included a record turnover of more than £19 million in the last year, the appointment of five new high-profile partners to growing the firm’s Birmingham practice to 40 staff within 12 months, the opening of new offices in Wolverhampton and Knowle, and the acquisition of Black Country practice Jordans Solicitors following the creation of the Adeptio Law Group.

FBC Manby Bowdler chief executive Neil Lloyd said the move to new offices in Birmingham would further help the business strengthen its growth in the city.

He said: “We are building something very special in Birmingham and this move reflects our ambition for the city.

“There is an exceptional opportunity here for a firm which combines the highest quality of work with stellar levels of customer service, and which has the talent and ambition to continue to grow.

“Birmingham is a hugely important market for us and the growth we’ve seen – both in terms of our team and our client base – means the time is right to move to our new base.”

FBC Manby Bowdler is the founding firm of Adeptio Law Group, which was launched after a £30 million private equity investment by Horizon Capital in 2024.

Mr Lloyd added: “With the backing of Horizon Capital and as the founding firm of the Adeptio Law Group, we set out to build a national legal services platform rooted in regional excellence. The expansion in Birmingham is a key part of that strategy.”