Home of Shrewsbury town centre cocktail bar sold

The ground floor of the three-storey building at 17a Hills Lane is home to cocktail bar Blind Tiger while the upper floors have the potential for residential conversion to create two apartments.

Both the purchaser and sale price were not disclosed however the 2,648 sq ft property was marketed with a guide price of £425,000.Shrewsbury-based property agency Towler Shaw Roberts acted on the deal.

Apprentice surveyor Josh Hyde said: "The property benefits from a sought-after location in Shrewsbury town centre and generated considerable interest as an attractive investment.

"We are delighted to have completed a sale to a local investor with the property sold subject to planning being granted for two apartments on the upper floors.

"The sale also included the leaseback of the ground floor to Blind Tiger, a popular cocktail bar, which has taken on a new lease.

"Well-located, income-producing properties of this type continue to be very appealing to investors."