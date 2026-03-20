Shropshire wellness firm launches healthier alternative in expansion plans

Shropshire Floats, based in the village of Myddle near Shrewsbury, is hoping to tap into the corporate hospitality and employee wellbeing market.

The centre is run by husband and wife team Kevin and Suzie Guerin and offers a range of non-touch treatments including floatation therapy, fire and ice therapy, dry float systems and a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

The aim is to support customers' recovery, energy and mental clarity by improving sleep, reducing stress and boosting overall wellbeing.

The firm is launching a new staff drawdown benefit scheme and small group away day packages following recent investment in a new website and booking app and extending the centre's hours to be open every day of the week.

A new centre host has also been appointed to run the facility two days per week.

Shropshire Floats owners Kevin and Suzie Guerin

Mr Guerin said the expansion and new corporate offer reflected a clear shift in what employees now valued.

"The traditional 'boozy' away day is very much the last decade," he said.

"What people want now is something that actually benefits them - something relaxing and restorative. They want to come away feeling better, not worse.

"Time is precious and everyone works so hard so when they do get rewarded with time or a company benefit, more and more people want to dedicate that time or perk to their wellbeing so our new packages were born out of that demand.

"It's about helping businesses support their people in a way that genuinely makes a difference."

Mrs Guerin added: "People come and use our facilities and say they feel so much better and they have seen a positive impact on both their home life and their work life.

"We may have been Shropshire's best kept secret for the last six years but now it is time to open our doors to more people than ever before."