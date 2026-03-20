32 Shropshire pubs, cafes and takeaways handed new food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been given to 32 businesses and organisations around Shropshire in recent weeks.
A fresh round of food hygiene ratings has been published across Shropshire area, with a long list of venues securing the top score.
From pubs and cafés to market stalls, schools and care homes, inspectors have handed out a series of five‑star marks in the latest updates.
These ratings reflect how well businesses are meeting key standards around cleanliness, food handling and the management of food safety.
A five means “very good”, and many local operators have once again shown they’re maintaining high standards behind the scenes.
The full list of recent ratings is below, offering a snapshot of how venues across Telford, Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth, Oswestry and beyond have performed in their latest inspections.
The Coracle Micropub in Ironbridge, rated 5 on March 11.
The Sutherland Arms in Tibberton, Newport, rated 5 on March 10.
SA Dawn in Wellington Market Annex, rated 5 on March 10.
Castle House School in Newport, rated 5 on March 10.
Dad's the Word on Ludlow Road, Bridgnorth, rated 5 on March 10.
Queensway South Campus in Dawley, Telford, rated 5 on March 10.
Bubbly's Kitchen in Wellington Market, rated 5 on March 10.
Catherine's Bakery in Wellington Market, rated 5 on March 10.
Labyrinth on Hills Lane, Shrewsbury, rated 5 on March 10.
Oxbow Manor on Oteley Road, Shrewsbury, rated 5 on March 9.
Hop & Vine on Hadley High Street, rated 5 on March 9.
Taj Mahal on Bridge Road, Wellington, rated 5 on March 9.
Perfect Pasties on Willow Street, Oswestry, rated 5 on March 6.
The Crown Inn, Clunton, rated 5 on March 5.
Ribeye Shrewsbury on Water Lane in Shrewsbury, rated 5 on March 5.
Castlehaven Care in Bishops Castle, rated 5 on March 5.
The Garden Cafe in Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, rated 5 on March 5.
New City on Church Street, Oswestry, rated 5 on March 4.
Simply the Best on Whitburn Street in Bridgnorth, rated 5 on March 4.
Severn Centre on Bridgnorth Road in Highley, rated 5 on March 4.
The Harp, Bridgnorth, rated 5 on March 4.
Londis Mound Way in Woodside, Telford, rated 5 on March 3.
The Down Inn, Bridgnorth, rated 5 on March 3.
Vermeulens on Cross Street in Ellesmere, rated 5 on March 3.
Albrighton Brew on Albrighton High Street, rated 5 on March 3.
Woodside Place on Woodside Avenue in Telford, rated 5 on March 3.
The Summer House inn on Holyhead Road in Albrighton, rated 5 on March 3.
Holy Trinity Playground on Belle Vue Road in Shrewsbury, rated 5 on March 3.
Stokes Butcher on Mereside Farm in Ellesmere, rated 5 on March 2.
Black Lion Hotel on Scotland Street in Ellesmere, rated 5 on March 2.
Onestop in Pontesbury, rated 5 on March 2.
Cliffdale Residential Home in Pontesbury, rated 5 on March 2.