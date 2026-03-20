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32 Shropshire pubs, cafes and takeaways handed new food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been given to 32 businesses and organisations around Shropshire in recent weeks.

By Megan Jones
Published

A fresh round of food hygiene ratings has been published across Shropshire area, with a long list of venues securing the top score. 

From pubs and cafés to market stalls, schools and care homes, inspectors have handed out a series of five‑star marks in the latest updates.

These ratings reflect how well businesses are meeting key standards around cleanliness, food handling and the management of food safety. 

A five means “very good”, and many local operators have once again shown they’re maintaining high standards behind the scenes.

The full list of recent ratings is below, offering a snapshot of how venues across Telford, Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth, Oswestry and beyond have performed in their latest inspections.

Food hygiene
Food hygiene

  1. The Coracle Micropub in Ironbridge, rated 5 on March 11.

  2. The Sutherland Arms in Tibberton, Newport, rated 5 on March 10.

  3. SA Dawn in Wellington Market Annex, rated 5 on March 10.

  4. Castle House School in Newport, rated 5 on March 10.

  5. Dad's the Word on Ludlow Road, Bridgnorth, rated 5 on March 10.

  6. Queensway South Campus in Dawley, Telford, rated 5 on March 10.

  7. Bubbly's Kitchen in Wellington Market, rated 5 on March 10.

  8. Catherine's Bakery in Wellington Market, rated 5 on March 10.

  9. Labyrinth on Hills Lane, Shrewsbury, rated 5 on March 10.

  10. Oxbow Manor on Oteley Road, Shrewsbury, rated 5 on March 9.

  11. Hop & Vine on Hadley High Street, rated 5 on March 9.

  12. Taj Mahal on Bridge Road, Wellington, rated 5 on March 9.

  13. Perfect Pasties on Willow Street, Oswestry, rated 5 on March 6.

  14. The Crown Inn, Clunton, rated 5 on March 5.

  15. Ribeye Shrewsbury on Water Lane in Shrewsbury, rated 5 on March 5.

  16. Castlehaven Care in Bishops Castle, rated 5 on March 5.

  17. The Garden Cafe in Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, rated 5 on March 5.

  18. New City on Church Street, Oswestry, rated 5 on March 4.

  19. Simply the Best on Whitburn Street in Bridgnorth, rated 5 on March 4.

  20. Severn Centre on Bridgnorth Road in Highley, rated 5 on March 4.

  21. The Harp, Bridgnorth, rated 5 on March 4. 

  22. Londis Mound Way in Woodside, Telford, rated 5 on March 3.

  23. The Down Inn, Bridgnorth, rated 5 on March 3.

  24. Vermeulens on Cross Street in Ellesmere, rated 5 on March 3.

  25. Albrighton Brew on Albrighton High Street, rated 5 on March 3.

  26. Woodside Place on Woodside Avenue in Telford, rated 5 on March 3.

  27. The Summer House inn on Holyhead Road in Albrighton, rated 5 on March 3.

  28. Holy Trinity Playground on Belle Vue Road in Shrewsbury, rated 5 on March 3.

  29. Stokes Butcher on Mereside Farm in Ellesmere, rated 5 on March 2.

  30. Black Lion Hotel on Scotland Street in Ellesmere, rated 5 on March 2.

  31. Onestop in Pontesbury, rated 5 on March 2.

  32. Cliffdale Residential Home in Pontesbury, rated 5 on March 2.