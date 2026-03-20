32 Shropshire pubs, cafes and takeaways handed new food hygiene ratings

A fresh round of food hygiene ratings has been published across Shropshire area, with a long list of venues securing the top score.

From pubs and cafés to market stalls, schools and care homes, inspectors have handed out a series of five‑star marks in the latest updates.

These ratings reflect how well businesses are meeting key standards around cleanliness, food handling and the management of food safety.

A five means “very good”, and many local operators have once again shown they’re maintaining high standards behind the scenes.

The full list of recent ratings is below, offering a snapshot of how venues across Telford, Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth, Oswestry and beyond have performed in their latest inspections.

Food hygiene