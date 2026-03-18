From April 4 2026, Presteigne and Norton Town Council will cover the cost of the High Street (Shopper’s) Car Park to encourage visits to the town centre and support local businesses.

The scheme will run as a 12-month trial, with its success reviewed before the end of March 2027 to decide whether it should continue.

Drivers should note that the offer does not apply to the Hereford Street Car Park, where normal ticket charges will still apply.

The town council said: “The Council is paying the county council for the hire of the car park on these days to encourage visits to the High Street and to provide a boost for businesses.

“The success of the project will be reviewed before the end of the 12 months and a decision made on whether to continue beyond March 2027.”

Car parking in the town has long been a concern of the town council and despite many conversations with the county council it has not been possible to move forward with either Powys County Council changing to free parking completely or even free parking for the first hour to promote quick 'pop and shop' visits.

The town council is therefore paying to 'hire' the one car park so it can itself provide free parking on some days.

This is a trial for 12 months to see if it is used and if businesses feel it makes a difference.

Presteigne and Norton Mayor, Councillor Deborah Edwards said; “As a Council we are very proud of our town and hope the free parking that will launch on 4th April then continue on the first Saturday of each month for a 12 month trial period will encourage and make it easier for residents and visitors to enjoy the many things that Presteigne has and spend more time in the heart of our community.

“It will allow people to visit regularly, stay longer and explore more.”