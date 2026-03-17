Sustainability on the agenda again at Shropshire Chamber event

Attendees will hear from leading sustainability specialists including long-standing advocate Andy Whyle who will chair the session.

He has experience supporting organisations across the West Midlands and brings a wealth of knowledge of embedding sustainable practices into daily operations.

The programme will also feature guest speaker Andy Goff who will deliver a presentation offering businesses a clear framework for planning and implementing environmental strategies.

Jenny Pearson, the chamber's head of commercial success, said: "As sustainability continues to rise on the agenda for businesses of all sizes, this focused morning session will explore the challenges organisations face in reducing their environmental impact.

"The event will also highlight the practical solutions and expert guidance available in the region to help businesses to meet their goals."

Ms Pearson will provide an overview of a newly introduced sustainability prize at this summer's Shropshire Chamber Business Awards and there will also be a Q&A session.

The event will run from 9am to 11.30am at The Valley Hotel in Ironbridge on March 24 - more details are on the chamber's website.