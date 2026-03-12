Interactive game for visitors launched by Mid Wales businesses

The new game, ‘Clue Crew and the Case of the Feathered Thief’, is available at the five star Meadow Springs Country and Leisure Park in Trefeglwys, near Caersws for owners and visitors to enjoy at a time that suits them.

Both Beyond Breakout and Meadow Springs, which won the Best Caravan, Camping & Glamping award at last year’s National Tourism Awards for Wales, are members of Mid Wales Tourism Cymru

Beyond Breakout is keen to develop the concept and design bespoke games for other tourism and hospitality businesses across Mid Wales and beyond.

To demonstrate how the game could work for other tourism businesses, MWT Cymru members were invited to an informal coffee and networking morning at Meadow Springs on Thursday.

Amongst those who attended were Andre and Alison Gallagher from Rhayader, Mark and Dawn Beech from Let's Glamp Retro, Capel Cynon, Ffostrasol, Andrew Powell, from Dà Mhìle Distillery and Teifi Cheese, Llandysul, Lauren Bingley, MWT Cymru’s business engagement and development officer and Visit Wales regional engagement manager for Mid Wales, Nathan Richards.

Beyond Breakout business partners, Lorna Morris and Jo Woodall, introduced their concept to guests who had the opportunity to play the Meadow Springs game in teams.

Players purchase the Meadow Springs game online and receive a code that can be shared within their team, making it simple and flexible to play. The game is accessible to all ages and abilities, requiring only a mobile phone and players explore different areas the park while solving puzzles.

“Each game we develop is bespoke, designed specifically for the host site, with an option to include features or themes requested by the site owner,” explained Lorna.

“The launch event was a fabulous example of how we can work with other businesses and a really good showcase for Meadow Springs. It was good to collaborate and everyone seemed to enjoy the event, giving positive feedback.

“Mid Wales is a truly special place, yet many visitors miss some of its most spectacular locations. Our interactive games are designed to guide both visitors and locals to hidden gems, while also providing a fun, shared experience that gets groups of all ages talking, laughing and working together.”

Clive Bowen, Meadow Springs services manager, added: “It has been good to work with another local company to provide something that will not only benefit us, but other businesses as well.

“Collaboration is so important and it was good to see representatives of MWT Cymru and Visit Wales here.”

MWT Cymru is a not-for-profit membership organisation representing more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Meirionnydd. Chief executive Zoe Hawkins commended the collaboration between two member businesses to enhance the visitor experience.

“By being willing to try something new and offer visitors something extra during their stay, they’re creating memorable experiences that benefit their own businesses and help strengthen the wider Mid Wales tourism offer,” she said.