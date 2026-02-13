Theatre production business finds new home

PYROmaster Studios, which was founded in 2016 by Phil McIver, has relocated to a 2,000 sq ft commercial unit on Lizard Lane Business Village in Tong, Shifnal.

The move follows investment in its growth from the start of 2023, consolidating its operations under one roof after previously working from four self-storage shipping containers at two locations in Telford.

The business specialises in sound, lighting, staging, set design and construction for the theatre and events industry, supplying production equipment for venues across the country.

Its new base is in a former 19th-century agricultural building which has been modernised with new concrete floors, LED lighting and painted walls to provide suitable space to build large sets and scenery.

Mr McIver has a wealth of experience in the industry, having attended stage school as a teenager, initially as a performer before moving into technical stage crew roles.

He has worked on The Polar Express train ride in Telford and other locations, managing the technical side of the event along with the warehousing and logistics.

He also works alongside other local and national event production companies on corporate and high-end events as well as in theatres on touring shows.

The company has recently supplied a theatre set for an amateur dramatic group touring 'Legally Blonde The Musical' in towns across the country.

Bradford Estates property director Chris Hodson (left) with PYROmaster Studios managing director Phil McIver

Mr McIver said: "The unit space and features were perfect for what I need to grow the business and operate under one roof.

"I've been commissioned to build a brand-new theatre set ready to install, something that would not have been possible at my old sites. It means I can consolidate everything and work in one large space."

Lizard Lane Business Village is owned by property group Bradford Estates which is based in Shifnal and looks after around 12,000 acres of land on the Shropshire and Staffordshire border.

In December, the company welcomed independent firm Wildman Brewing Company to the estate.

Property director Chris Hodson said: "We are delighted to welcome Phil and PYROmaster Studios to our growing community of businesses.

"This is another example of how our commercial properties can support creative and specialist companies to expand and thrive."We look forward to seeing PYROmaster Studios grow in their new home."