Lloyds Banking Group to close nine branches across the West Midlands - here's which ones are closing and when

The banking group is shutting shut 53 Lloyds branches, 31 Halifax and 11 Bank of Scotland sites across the UK as part of the latest announcement.

Branches in the Black Country, Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Wednesbury and Staffordshire are among those closing.

Lloyds Banking Group has said it will shut 95 branches by March next year (Alamy/PA)

All the closures will take place between May 2026 and March 2027.

Branches in Kingswinford, Wednesbury, Tettenhall in Wolverhampton, Longton and Uttoxeter in Staffordshire are among those listed for closure in the Midlands plus Blackheath, Bordesley Green, Kingstanding, Maypole in Birmingham.

Halifax branches in Halesowen and Sutton Coldfield are also shutting.

A total of 14 new locations will receive a banking hub to protect access to cash across the country, cash access network Link said. Banking hubs are shared spaces operated by staff at different banks on different days, offering services including withdrawing and depositing cash and paying bills. Wednesbury and Longton branches are among the areas locally that are on the list to be replaced by a banking hub.

Lloyds has not specified how many members of staff will be impacted by the closures, but all those who work at the branches will be offered a role at another branch or in another part of the business - it said.

The closures are the latest swathe of bank branches to be axed, as Lloyds is in the middle of its latest round of closures which will see 49 sites shut down by October. That followed 136 closures announced around a year ago.

Lloyds will have 610 branches remaining once all the previously-announced closures are complete.

A spokesperson for Lloyds said: “Customers want the freedom to bank in the way that works for them and we offer more choice and ways to manage money than ever before.

“From our leading apps and 24/7 messaging service to local banking options like our community bankers, PayPoint and access to all of our Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland branches, we’re giving our customers the flexibility to bank wherever and whenever they need us.”

Here's the full list of banks set to close and the dates they will shut.

Closure dates are subject to change at locations marked with an asterisk, because banking hubs have been recommended there.

List of Lloyds Bank branches closing:

Aberdare, Wales – June 23

Altrincham, Greater Manchester – June 9

Birkenhead, Merseyside – June 8

Birmingham Blackheath, West Midlands – June 10

Birmingham Bordesley Green, West Midlands – June 16

Birmingham Kingstanding, West Midlands – June 3

Birmingham Maypole, West Midlands – June 4

Bournemouth, Dorset – May 28

Bristol Fishponds, Bristol – August 6

Camberwell Green, Greater London – June 22

Cardiff Victoria Park, Wales – June 3

Cheapside, Grater London – June 1

Clevedon, Somerset – March 15*

Coalville, Leicestershire – June 23

Crowborough, East Sussex – June 9

Daventry, Northamptonshire – August 3

Didcot, Oxfordshire – June 24*

Ebbw Vale, Wales – March 15*

Golders Green, Greater London – June 8

Heswall, Merseyside – June 23*

Hinckley, Leicestershire – June 10

Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire – June 22

Honiton, Devon – March 16*

Horncastle, Lincolnshire – August 10

Hull Ings Rd, East Yorkshire – June 15

Kingswinford, West Midlands – June 22

Lancaster, Lancashire – June 9

Llangefni, Wales – June 16

London Bridge, Greater London – June 3

London Oxford Street 113-117, Greater London – May 27

London Tottenham Court Rd, Greater London – May 27

London Victoria, Greater London – May 27

Longton, Staffordshire – March 17*

Lymington, Hampshire – June 8

Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire – June 15

Newmarket, Suffolk – June 24*

Norwich Aylsham Rd, Norfolk – June 2

Redhill, Surrey – May 28

Ringwood, Hampshire – June 23*

Sevenoaks, Kent – June 18

South Newington, Oxfordshire – June 10

Southam, Warwickshire – June 9

Staines, Surrey – June 1

Streatham, Greater London – May 28

Street, Somerset – March 15*

Swansea Enterprise Park, Wales – July 2

Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire – June 17

Uttoxeter, Staffordshire – June 18

Wareham, Dorset – June 16

Wednesbury, West Midlands – March 16*

West Byfleet, Surrey – June 1

Wolverhampton Tettenhall, West Midlands – June 11

Woodley, Berkshire – June 17

List of Halifax branches closing:

Armthorpe, South Yorkshire – March 17*

Ashington, Northumberland – June 3

Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester – June 1

Beeston, Nottinghamshire – June 4

Billingham, County Durham – June 4

Bognor Regis, West Sussex – June 15

Bramley, West Yorkshire – June 15

Bridgend, Wales – June 11

Cardiff Albany Road, Wales – June 11

Chichester, West Sussex – June 1

Chorley, Lancashire – June 24

Croydon City, Greater London – June 25

Cwmbran, Wales – June 2

Didsbury, Greater Manchester – June 10

Ellesmere Port, Cheshire – June 8

Goole, East Yorkshire – June 17

Greenford, Greater London – June 16

Halesowen, West Midlands – June 17

Hammersmith, Greater London – May 28

Horsham, West Sussex – June 2

Hunts Cross, Merseyside – June 8

Islington Upper St, Greater London – May 27

Mexborough, South Yorkshire – March 15*

Shipley, West Yorkshire – June 9

Skelmersdale, Lancashire – May 27*

Southgate, Greater London – June 2

Surrey Quays Shop Ctr, Greater London – June 2

Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands – June 3

Thornaby, North Yorkshire – June 17

Torquay, Devon – July 9

West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire – June 16

List of Bank of Scotland branches closing:

Benbecula – July 1

Blairgowrie – June 18

Bridge Of Don – June 10

Broughty Ferry – June 15

Garrowhill – June 4

Haddington – June 11

Kelso – June 18

Lochgilphead – June 22

Penicuik – June 4

Rutherglen – June 11

Stonehaven – June 18