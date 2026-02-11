Lloyds Banking Group to close nine branches across the West Midlands - here's which ones are closing and when
Lloyds Banking Group is to close nine branches across the Midlands - affecting customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland.
The banking group is shutting shut 53 Lloyds branches, 31 Halifax and 11 Bank of Scotland sites across the UK as part of the latest announcement.
Branches in the Black Country, Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Wednesbury and Staffordshire are among those closing.
All the closures will take place between May 2026 and March 2027.
Branches in Kingswinford, Wednesbury, Tettenhall in Wolverhampton, Longton and Uttoxeter in Staffordshire are among those listed for closure in the Midlands plus Blackheath, Bordesley Green, Kingstanding, Maypole in Birmingham.
Halifax branches in Halesowen and Sutton Coldfield are also shutting.
A total of 14 new locations will receive a banking hub to protect access to cash across the country, cash access network Link said. Banking hubs are shared spaces operated by staff at different banks on different days, offering services including withdrawing and depositing cash and paying bills. Wednesbury and Longton branches are among the areas locally that are on the list to be replaced by a banking hub.
Lloyds has not specified how many members of staff will be impacted by the closures, but all those who work at the branches will be offered a role at another branch or in another part of the business - it said.
The closures are the latest swathe of bank branches to be axed, as Lloyds is in the middle of its latest round of closures which will see 49 sites shut down by October. That followed 136 closures announced around a year ago.
Lloyds will have 610 branches remaining once all the previously-announced closures are complete.
A spokesperson for Lloyds said: “Customers want the freedom to bank in the way that works for them and we offer more choice and ways to manage money than ever before.
“From our leading apps and 24/7 messaging service to local banking options like our community bankers, PayPoint and access to all of our Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland branches, we’re giving our customers the flexibility to bank wherever and whenever they need us.”
Here's the full list of banks set to close and the dates they will shut.
Closure dates are subject to change at locations marked with an asterisk, because banking hubs have been recommended there.
List of Lloyds Bank branches closing:
Aberdare, Wales – June 23
Altrincham, Greater Manchester – June 9
Birkenhead, Merseyside – June 8
Birmingham Blackheath, West Midlands – June 10
Birmingham Bordesley Green, West Midlands – June 16
Birmingham Kingstanding, West Midlands – June 3
Birmingham Maypole, West Midlands – June 4
Bournemouth, Dorset – May 28
Bristol Fishponds, Bristol – August 6
Camberwell Green, Greater London – June 22
Cardiff Victoria Park, Wales – June 3
Cheapside, Grater London – June 1
Clevedon, Somerset – March 15*
Coalville, Leicestershire – June 23
Crowborough, East Sussex – June 9
Daventry, Northamptonshire – August 3
Didcot, Oxfordshire – June 24*
Ebbw Vale, Wales – March 15*
Golders Green, Greater London – June 8
Heswall, Merseyside – June 23*
Hinckley, Leicestershire – June 10
Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire – June 22
Honiton, Devon – March 16*
Horncastle, Lincolnshire – August 10
Hull Ings Rd, East Yorkshire – June 15
Kingswinford, West Midlands – June 22
Lancaster, Lancashire – June 9
Llangefni, Wales – June 16
London Bridge, Greater London – June 3
London Oxford Street 113-117, Greater London – May 27
London Tottenham Court Rd, Greater London – May 27
London Victoria, Greater London – May 27
Longton, Staffordshire – March 17*
Lymington, Hampshire – June 8
Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire – June 15
Newmarket, Suffolk – June 24*
Norwich Aylsham Rd, Norfolk – June 2
Redhill, Surrey – May 28
Ringwood, Hampshire – June 23*
Sevenoaks, Kent – June 18
South Newington, Oxfordshire – June 10
Southam, Warwickshire – June 9
Staines, Surrey – June 1
Streatham, Greater London – May 28
Street, Somerset – March 15*
Swansea Enterprise Park, Wales – July 2
Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire – June 17
Uttoxeter, Staffordshire – June 18
Wareham, Dorset – June 16
Wednesbury, West Midlands – March 16*
West Byfleet, Surrey – June 1
Wolverhampton Tettenhall, West Midlands – June 11
Woodley, Berkshire – June 17
List of Halifax branches closing:
Armthorpe, South Yorkshire – March 17*
Ashington, Northumberland – June 3
Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester – June 1
Beeston, Nottinghamshire – June 4
Billingham, County Durham – June 4
Bognor Regis, West Sussex – June 15
Bramley, West Yorkshire – June 15
Bridgend, Wales – June 11
Cardiff Albany Road, Wales – June 11
Chichester, West Sussex – June 1
Chorley, Lancashire – June 24
Croydon City, Greater London – June 25
Cwmbran, Wales – June 2
Didsbury, Greater Manchester – June 10
Ellesmere Port, Cheshire – June 8
Goole, East Yorkshire – June 17
Greenford, Greater London – June 16
Halesowen, West Midlands – June 17
Hammersmith, Greater London – May 28
Horsham, West Sussex – June 2
Hunts Cross, Merseyside – June 8
Islington Upper St, Greater London – May 27
Mexborough, South Yorkshire – March 15*
Shipley, West Yorkshire – June 9
Skelmersdale, Lancashire – May 27*
Southgate, Greater London – June 2
Surrey Quays Shop Ctr, Greater London – June 2
Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands – June 3
Thornaby, North Yorkshire – June 17
Torquay, Devon – July 9
West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire – June 16
List of Bank of Scotland branches closing:
Benbecula – July 1
Blairgowrie – June 18
Bridge Of Don – June 10
Broughty Ferry – June 15
Garrowhill – June 4
Haddington – June 11
Kelso – June 18
Lochgilphead – June 22
Penicuik – June 4
Rutherglen – June 11
Stonehaven – June 18