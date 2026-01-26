HCR Law expands border presence with new Shrewsbury office

This new location brings the firm's total to 13 offices nationwide, supporting its ambition to be the leading independent regional law firm.

To mark the opening, HCR Law welcomes new partners Lynda Richards and Amy Morris and associate Jake Moses, all joining from a well-established Shropshire firm.

Renowned for their expertise in private client services, the team advises on estate and succession planning for high-net-worth individuals and business owners.

Each is a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, recognised globally for excellence in private client advice.The Shrewsbury office will also be home to agriculture and estates partner Charlotte Nutting.

Charlotte joined HCR Law in May and is well connected to the region, having worked at law firms in Shropshire and across the West Midlands.

Head of office Matt Hayes (white shirt) with the team from HCR Law's new Shrewsbury operation

She has also previously served on the committee of the Shropshire Law Society, including a year as president, and has dedicated time to both Women in Property and is a member of the Agricultural Law Association.

HCR Law agriculture and estates partner Matt Hayes, who is leading the project, said: "This is an exciting way to start the new year.

"Shrewsbury has long been part of our strategic growth plan and, with strong client demand in the region, this move allows us to deepen our local connections and deliver exceptional service.

"We're delighted to welcome Lynda, Amy and Jake to HCR Law."I look forward to working alongside them, supporting our clients across Shropshire from our new Shrewsbury office."

The office will provide full-service legal support, with colleagues from corporate, family, commercial, restructuring and insolvency, employment and immigration teams working as part of the new Shrewsbury team.

Head of office Matt Hayes (white shirt) with the team from HCR Law's new Shrewsbury operation

Corporate partners Arpinder Dhillon and Jenny Staples and family law partners Victoria Fellows and Hannah Nicholls are among those set to work from the new location.

In the coming months, HCR Law will widen the offering by welcoming further leading legal experts.

The opening follows a year of significant growth for HCR Law, driven by client demand.In 2025, the firm was recognised as one of the UK's fastest-growing law firms over the past decade, joined forces with Leamington Spa-based Wright Hassall, and expanded into East Anglia by opening a Norwich office.

HCR Law's Shrewsbury office is now open and is initially based at Princess House in The Square.

HCR Law is currently finalising the agreement to move to its planned permanent home, the location of which will be announced shortly.

For more information HCR Law and the legal services it offers, visit its website or call the team in Shrewsbury on 01743 294 780