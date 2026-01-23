Strong growth ahead for CQS Solutions in 2026

The practice, which has bases in Telford, Birmingham and Welshpool, says increased demand from the public sector and the deregulation of the planning system will drive further uptake of its award‑winning services.

Company owner Tim Lloyd said 2025 had been an excellent year - with sales growth of 28.5 per cent in the first quarter alone - and 2026 promised to be even stronger.

"There are some clear signs that activity in the construction sector will start to accelerate this year, particularly on major infrastructure projects which the Government has been promoting," he said.

"I expect to see a new wave of hospitals, schools and public buildings being commissioned as the Government pushes ahead with public sector investment. There has also been much discussion about national building programmes and I believe this year we will finally start to see meaningful delivery of that agenda.

"The loosening of the planning system to reduce the lengthy delays that have held back construction in the past means we should begin to see real momentum. With the economy relatively stagnant, we are also noticing increased demand across the sector for tighter financial control and more rigorous auditing of projects."

Mr Lloyd said CQS was now looking to expand across all its key areas.

"We have done a great deal of work to lay the foundations for further growth over the past 18 months and continue to invest in new staff, training and equipment," he added.

"With the cost of borrowing starting to fall and some of the barriers to construction finally being removed, I am confident that the coming year will be highly successful for us."