Increase in workers on a four-day week, research shows

The 4 Day Week Foundation said the total number of workers on a four-day week is now more than 6,000 at 253 accredited employers.

Newly accredited employers included those in business, consulting and management, charities and technology, as well as companies in retail, housing, engineering, marketing, arts and entertainment, manufacturing, gaming, recruitment, heritage, healthcare and education sectors.

London has the highest number of newly accredited companies, followed by Scotland and the North West, the foundation said.

Joe Ryle, campaign director for the foundation, said the latest figures show that UK employers no longer have any practical barriers to making the shift.

“These companies are proving that there is nothing stopping organisations in the UK from moving to a four-day week,” he said.

“Across virtually every sector and region, employers are showing that shorter working weeks boost productivity, improve wellbeing and help attract and retain talent – all without cutting pay.

“The question is no longer whether it works, but how quickly others will follow.”

A total of 53 newly accredited organisations permanently adopted a four-day week with no loss of pay last year, the foundation said.