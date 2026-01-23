Housebuilder helps youth charity by becoming corporate sponsor

SYA - All About Youth provides activities and support for young people across the county, relying on donations from people and businesses to continue its vital work.

The Shrewsbury-based charity has announced Barratt Homes as its latest corporate sponsor, with the developer saying it was delighted to be able to help young people in Shropshire.

SYA chief executive Richard Parkes said: "Like many services, central funding has virtually disappeared for youth provision so we are absolutely reliant on external support like this.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Barratt Homes for becoming a corporate sponsor - their financial support will go directly to providing vital youth services across Shropshire. We are always looking for businesses to join us as sponsors.

"Barratt Homes is the first business to join us under our new sponsorship scheme, helping us to continue our work to support young people."

Barratt Homes managing director Adrian Evans added: "We are very proud to support SYA - All About Youth and help it to continue to provide safe spaces for young people to have fun and express themselves.

"Its various youth clubs across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin help provide key spaces for young people to socialise, explore the activities they love and help move them towards a brighter future. We encourage anyone interested in the charity to see what they can do to support it."