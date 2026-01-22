Carscierge: A personal, service-led way of looking after cars in Shropshire

When people ask what Carscierge does, I usually say: "Quite a lot but always properly."

Based at Malehurst Industrial Estate in Minsterley, Carscierge offers vehicle sales, consignment sales, vehicle sourcing, professional valeting and detailing, secure storage and vehicle transport using both open and covered trailers.

But, while that list explains the services, it doesn't really explain the business.

Carscierge was founded in June 2024, after I'd been living in Pontesbury for several years, with the aim of offering a calmer, more honest way for people to buy, sell and look after their vehicles.

No pressure, no hidden agendas and no feeling that you're being rushed or pushed into something that doesn't suit you.

My life before Carscierge

Before starting Carscierge, my working life was always centred around responsibility and service. I spent six years with the Metropolitan Police, followed by a long career in the bus and coach industry, including touring work across the UK and Europe.

Alongside that, I've also served as an on-call firefighter with Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Although those roles were very different, they all had the same underlying principle - turning up, doing the job properly and looking out for people.

That mindset is what shapes Carscierge today. Too often in the motor trade, the focus is on volume and speed. My approach is deliberately different. I don't sell in volume and I don't want the business to grow into a large, faceless operation.

Personal relationships matter to me and I want clients to feel they're dealing with someone who genuinely has their best interests at heart. You deal with me directly from start to finish. I explain things clearly, price fairly and take the time to make sure the outcome is right.

If a car isn't suitable, I'll say so. If something doesn't make sense for a client, I'd rather talk it through honestly than force a transaction. Every sale, service or job is handled as I would want it done myself.

Whom we work with

Carscierge works with a wide range of people. Some are busy professionals who want everything handled without fuss. Some are families looking for a straightforward, pressure-free buying experience.

Others are owners who care deeply about their vehicles and want them cleaned, stored or transported with proper care. What they all tend to value is trust, transparency and dealing with a real person rather than a system.

Professional valeting and detailing form a key part of the business. I've invested significant time and money into training, equipment and products and I hold Institute of the Motor Industry accreditation for detailing.

It's a mark of proper standards and correct processes and it reflects the care and attention that goes into every vehicle that comes through the doors.

Carscierge has also received customer service and industry awards which I see not as trophies but as reassurance for clients.

They reflect consistency, attention to detail and a commitment to doing things properly whether that's preparing a vehicle for sale, managing a consignment car or carrying out specialist transport.

Carscierge founder Ollie Pickett

We love dogs

Carscierge is also a dog-friendly place. I've got six dogs of my own and clients are always welcome to bring theirs along if it makes a visit easier or more enjoyable.

From time to time, Carscierge also supports the Dogs Trust through small fundraising efforts, which ties in with the wider ethos of looking after people - and animals - properly.

Secure storage and vehicle transport are handled with the same mindset.

Vehicles in my care are treated as if they were my own, with clear communication, realistic expectations and discretion at all times.

Whether transport is open or enclosed, the focus is always on care and professionalism. Carscierge isn't a price-driven business - it's a service-led one. That doesn't mean it's out of reach, it means clients know exactly what they're paying for, why they're paying it and who is responsible.

There's also no obligation. People are welcome to call, visit the website or message on WhatsApp just to ask a question or have a conversation.

You don't need to buy a car or book a service to get in touch. Sometimes people simply want clear, honest advice and I'm always happy to help. Carscierge was built on the idea of doing the right thing, taking pride in the work and treating people fairly.

That's how it started and that's how it will continue.

Ollie Pickett is the founder of Carscierge - for more information visit its website, email hello@carscierge.co.uk or call 01743 672 200

