Plans for massive extension at holiday park near Llanfair Caereinion

A & S Lunnon have presented a planning application to Powys County Council of their intention to extend Henllan Caravan Park at Llangyniew, near Llanfair Caereinion.

The company, which also runs two holiday parks in Herefordshire, wants an extra 46 caravan pitches and 67 holiday lodges to be built at the park, as well as sewage treatment plant, and all the associated infrastructure works.

The new proposal includes provision for an extra 162 parking spaces.

Planning agent Gerallt Davies of Roger Parry and Partners LLP explained the proposal in a design and access statement.

Mr Parry said: “There are two different sites proposed as part of this proposal – one being existing land on the drive of the caravan site, and one being agricultural fields.

“The site itself adjoins the existing Henllan Caravan and the extension proposes an extra 113 plots, taking the site to 196 plots.

“The proposal will expand the holiday let site support the local tourism of the area and indirectly support local businesses and sites where visitors will visit.”

Mr Davies explains that each holiday let will have its own toilet.

These will connect to two new sewerage treatment plants – one will serve the north and the other the south of the site.

The site operates under a licence with the council which stipulates a number of conditions for the site layout.

Under this licence, plots need to be spaced six metres apart and the site density should not be more than 60 plots per hectare.

Mr Davies said: “The proposed scheme has been specifically designed to be integrated within the undulating landscape whilst extending the existing site.

“Each plot has been positioned to make the most of the views whilst avoiding the more ordered, linear look and to fit more organically into the site.

“The beauty and variety of the Powys countryside creates an attractive area for tourists.”

Mr Davies added that tourism is an important element of the rural economy.

It has been estimated that tourism for Wales equates to seven per cent of Wales GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

Mr Davies said: “The proposal fundamentally complies with the overarching national planning policies that relate to tourism developments, together with the tourism policies of the adopted Local Development Plan (LDP).

“We therefore ask that the proposals are supported.”

A decision on the application is expected by January 22.