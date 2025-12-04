Telford manufacturer launches new wheelchair lift

Telford-based Aviramp, which designs and makes aviation ramps, has created the new solar-powered 'ChairLifter'.

It will be used to move wheelchairs and electric mobility aids such as mobility scooters around airports and onto planes and the aim is to reduce the damage which can be caused to these types of devices in transit.

The new ramp will also remove the need for staff to manually lift the heavy items onto aircraft.

Aviramp founder and chief executive Graham Corfield said: "We think our new ChairLifter changes the game as far as getting heavy and often fragile electric mobility aids onto aircraft is concerned.

"Its specially designed hydraulic platform means they can now be lifted onto any sized aircraft automatically and wheeled directly onto a belt loader on arrival without any manual lifting at all.

The ChairLifter ramp from Telford-based Aviramp

"The lift will raise and lower to any height and comes equipped with ramps to make moving electric mobility aids on and off aircraft completely straightforward.

"We believe it will dramatically decrease both the number of mobility aids being damaged in flight and the number of injuries to ground handling staff caused by lifting heavy aids.

"We know that the fear of having vital mobility equipment damaged is a major barrier to flying for many people with reduced mobility.

"The ChairLifter will solve that and give everybody the peace of mind they deserve when they fly.

"The response we have already had and number of orders received even before launch suggest this is an idea whose time has well and truly come."