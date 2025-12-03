'He was escorted out of the office': Award-winning car designer Gerry McGovern 'sacked' by JLR after 24 years

McGovern, best known as the designer of the MGF sports car and the Land Rover Freelander, was reportedly escorted out of his office after 21 years with the company, although the reasons for his departure are not yet known.

The 69-year-old, who also designed the Range Rover Evoque and the new Land Rover Defender, was considered to be an influential figure on JLR’s board and was highly rated by the late Ratan Tata, founder of JLR's Indian parent company.

However, he was heavily criticised for his role in Jaguar's controversial brand redesign, which included a new Jaguar logo, a badly received promotional video, and the Type 00 concept car which received a very mixed review from critics.