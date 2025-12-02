Shropshire estate agency bags the double - award success for Roger Parry & Partners

Roger Parry & Partners won recognition from the British Property Awards for two of its offices.

The annual awards are run by a team of former estate agency owners and recognise achievement among mortgage brokers and estate and letting agencies and finalists are assessed against 25 different criteria.

Subscribe to Shropshire Star Plus now for just £1 a month for 12 months for exclusive content and an ad-free website. Visit the Shropshire Star website for our Black Friday offer

The Welshpool branch has claimed gold for the third consecutive year, earning praise for its customer care and consistent property success, while the Shrewsbury office also took home gold.

The firm, which has offices in Shrewsbury, Welshpool and Oswestry, offers services such as consultancy and marketing for homeowners, landlords, buyers and tenants across Shropshire, Powys and Mid Wales.

Jo Woollam, residential manager for Shrewsbury, said: "Our entire team is absolutely thrilled to be recognised with this award.

"We put our heart into supporting every client through their move and this accolade reflects the high standards, passion and dedication we deliver every day.

"We are incredibly grateful to the customers who continue to choose and recommend us."