Shropshire Chamber of Commerce backs plans for 'game-changing' rural broadband rollout

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is supporting plans to bring Amazon's low Earth orbit (Leo) broadband network to the county, describing it as a potential game-changer for rural connectivity.

The initiative uses thousands of satellites to deliver fast, reliable internet to areas that have long struggled with poor coverage.

The chamber says this represents a major opportunity, especially in a county where many businesses and households remain at a disadvantage because of slow or inconsistent broadband, particularly in rural and remote areas.

Chief executive Ruth Ross has already held meetings with Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley and representatives of Shropshire Council in a bid to help lobby for the service.