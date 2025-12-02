Burger King pulls out of plans for new takeaway units on outskirts of Oswestry

Last year, plans for a new drive-thru Costa, Burger King, and Greggs next to the Artillery Business Park in Oswestry were given the green light by Shropshire Council.

Three takeaway units are planned for the patch of land next to the Whittington roundabout on the A5/A483.

While Costa and Greggs are still committed, changes in the plans are being made after Burger King reportedly dropped out of the deal.

In the wake of Burger King's departure, an amendment to the original planning permission has now been submitted, requesting the council sign off on plans to remove the drive-thru element of one of the units.

A spokesperson for Berrys, on behalf of Evans Enterprise Developments Ltd, said: "Since the original approval Burger King have unfortunately dropped out of the deal and future occupiers are now being explored.

"The market testing and the businesses who are interested do not wish to have a drive-thru unit."

The removal of that element means the owners want to increase the floor space of the unit, to use up the space originally reserved for the drive-thru lane.

The application is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 25/04549/AMP

