12 Shropshire pubs, restaurants and takeaways get updated food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 Shropshire businesses, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
In the past month, food hygiene inspectors have carried out checks at a range of restaurants, cafés and takeaways across Shropshire.
The latest results from the Food Standards Agency show decent outcomes for most, with all businesses handed ratings of between three and five.
These inspections offer a useful snapshot of how well different venues are managing food safety, giving customers greater confidence when deciding where to eat or buy food.
During each visit, inspectors look at how food is prepared, cooked, cooled, stored and handled, as well as the cleanliness of the premises and the overall management of food safety procedures.
Here is a roundup of some of the most recent hygiene ratings issued across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin:
Rated 5: Wrekin View, Dawley Bank, Telford; rated on November 21
Rated 5: Beat Street Cafe, Newport; rated on November 20
Rated 5: Truffles Cafe, Ironbridge; rated on November 20
Rated 5: The Malthouse, Ironbridge; rated on November 20
Rated 5: The Swan Taphouse, Ironbridge; rated on November 20
Rated 5: Lilia's Cake and Bakery, TF1; rated on November 17
Rated 5: The Cake Escape, TF1; rated on November 17
Rated 5: Telford Naturist Club, Redhill; rated on November 14
Rated 5: Toby Carvery Telford (Apley Arms), Shawbirch; rated on November 13
Rated 4: Avatar Dining, Shrewsbury; rated on October 22
Rated 3: Osteria V2.0, Shrewsbury; rated on October 22
Rated 4: Cat's Pyjamas, Shrewsbury; rated on October 20