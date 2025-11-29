12 Shropshire pubs, restaurants and takeaways get updated food hygiene ratings

In the past month, food hygiene inspectors have carried out checks at a range of restaurants, cafés and takeaways across Shropshire.

The latest results from the Food Standards Agency show decent outcomes for most, with all businesses handed ratings of between three and five.

These inspections offer a useful snapshot of how well different venues are managing food safety, giving customers greater confidence when deciding where to eat or buy food.

During each visit, inspectors look at how food is prepared, cooked, cooled, stored and handled, as well as the cleanliness of the premises and the overall management of food safety procedures.

Here is a roundup of some of the most recent hygiene ratings issued across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin:

