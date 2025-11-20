West Midlands law firm appoints brace of new directors

Zoe Smith and Nicola Fury have both taken up the senior roles at ORJ.

Ms Smith has been promoted to director after three years with ORJ as a commercial property solicitor, having joined the firm's Shrewsbury office from Terry Jones Solicitors.

Ms Fury has been hired as conveyancing director, having worked for the last 12 years at Poole Alcock Solicitors in Cheshire where she most recently served as a partner.

Nicola Fury (left) and Zoe Smith, directors at law firm ORJ

Working across its Stafford and Shrewsbury offices, she will also play a key role in driving ORJ's business development and marketing strategy alongside her conveyancing work.

She brings a background in business development, having successfully grown both new build and secured lending departments in her previous legal roles.

Ms Smith said: "It is an honour to become a director of the firm and a very exciting next chapter in my career."I had never really thought about being a director so it has really exceeded my expectations.

"ORJ has a fantastic team that is committed to excellence and service. We are currently extremely busy with lots of interesting work and plans for the future."

Ms Fury, who qualified in 2005, added: "I'm delighted to be joining ORJ, a firm renowned for its strong reputation, collaborative culture and client-focused approach.

"I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the conveyancing department while also using my experience to support wider growth across the firm.

"ORJ has already established impressive strengths across many areas and is exceptionally well positioned to achieve future growth."I'm excited for what's ahead."

ORJ's chief executive Patrick Tedstone said: "Nicola has excellent experience and knowledge, not just in conveyancing but also in business growth and development.

"She joins the firm with fresh ideas that will help us continue to grow. Zoe has been exceptional since joining ORJ and it is fantastic that she has agreed to take the next step in her career with us by becoming a director."