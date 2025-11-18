Mayoral appointment as Madeleys Chartered Surveyors expands team

Madeleys Chartered Surveyors, based in Much Wenlock, has hired Mayor Dan Thomas and Councillor Daisy Whiteman.

The expansion is due to continued growth across the business including rural, commercial and agricultural portfolios and supports its mission to hire local people.

Mr Thomas is undergoing a change of career, having spent the past decade working in HR, latterly as a director of a local care company. He has joined Madeleys as a trainee rural surveyor and will be studying for his masters through Harper Adams University, near Newport.

Ms Whiteman has taken up a role in client services and marketing and will be doing an apprenticeship with Madeleys which will include launching a new podcast.

The firm was founded more than 30 years ago and provides consultancy to rural businesses and property owners in the agricultural sector across Shropshire, Staffordshire, Herefordshire, the West Midlands and Cheshire.

Founder and managing director Paul Madeley said: "These are very exciting times for the company as we continue to grow as a business and have some big plans in the pipeline.

"We are delighted to welcome Dan and Daisy to the team.

"They are both local people and come from a farming background so have a good knowledge and understanding of the issues currently facing rural industries.

"Their appointments highlights their commitment to serving the community, something we are also proud to do as a local business of long-standing, and makes them highly desirable candidates to help Madeleys progress."

Madeleys Chartered Surveyors founder Paul Madeley (centre) with new recruits Daniel Thomas and Daisy Whiteman

Mr Thomas said: "This is a really big change for me.

"HR was a career I fell into really, it was never something that I particularly wanted to do.

"I'm a rural lad, growing up on a smallholding, so I am aware of the farming industry and the challenges it faces."

Ms Whiteman, who is also the treasurer of Much Wenlock Young Farmers, said: "I am delighted to get the job at Madeleys. It feels like a really exciting time to be joining the company.

"I have lived in Much Wenlock and been involved in the agricultural community all my life. I'm a farmer's daughter so I have a pretty good understanding of rural affairs.

"This is helped I believe by me serving as a councillor on the town council. I wasn't looking at going to university, wanting instead to do something more practical and develop a career that way.

"I am really looking forward to developing the marketing side at Madeleys and helping the business grow. Madeleys has some big plans and it's great to be part of it."