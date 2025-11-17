West Midlands tractor drivers invited to take part in Christmas run to raise funds for prostate cancer testing

Landed estates business Bradford Estates is hosting the event on December 29 at Bradford Farming's base at Woodlands Farm, in Weston-under-Lizard.

It will leave the farm and follow a route which takes in Brewood and Coven before returning back to the start.

The event will generate funds for Newport and Gnosall Lions to host two evenings of prostate cancer testing which take place annually at Cosy Hall in Newport.

Since the run was launched in 2013, £16,000 has been raised for the cause.

From left: Tractor owner Ed Good, Steve Farrow of Bradford Estates, Peter Sterling of Gnosall and Newport Lions, tractor run organiser Dave Coombes and tractor owner Tim Simcox

Organised by Dave Coombes and family, with support from friends and volunteers, the event is known locally as Coombes's Festive Tractor Road Run.

He said: "On our last road run in 2023, we had 45 tractors booked in advance but 121 took part on the day and we raised £3,100 in total which we would hope to exceed this year.

"We are grateful to Bradford Estates for their continued support with the event which attracts tractor drivers from as far afield as Nantwich and Welshpool.

"We look forward to welcoming as many people as possible to this popular event."

The 77 year old was inspired to organise the first tractor run to help with the costs of the annual prostate cancer tests by the Lions, having been tested himself.

He said: "I went along to be tested and it was found I had a problem which did not need treatment but had to be monitored. I appreciate how important these tests can be so I wanted to give back.

"Some of the people taking part have been tested and also had issues identified, others have family members or friends who have been diagnosed so they too want to give up time at Christmas to help."

Bradford Estates director Steve Farrow said: "We are committed to playing a positive role in the local community so we are pleased to support Dave Coombes, his family and friends with this worthwhile event.

"As Dave can vouch, the prostate cancer tests offered by the Lions in the local area can make a big difference so we hope to see as many drivers as possible support this year's fundraising."