Two takeaways told 'major improvement necessary' as 14 Shropshire businesses handed new food hygiene ratings
Fourteen Shropshire businesses have been awarded new food hygiene ratings following recent inspections carried out by the Food Standards Agency.
Over the past month, food inspectors have been making the rounds at a number of Shropshire’s restaurants, cafés and takeaways.
The latest Food Standards Agency inspections have highlighted a mix of results: many venues earned the top five hygiene rating, while others were advised to make improvements.
These ratings offer a snapshot of which businesses are upholding excellent food safety standards and which still have work to do, helping customers choose where to eat or buy food with confidence.
Each inspection evaluates how food is prepared, cooked, cooled, stored, and handled, as well as the cleanliness of the premises and the overall management of food safety.
Here are some of the most recent food hygiene ratings for venues across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin:
Ashukaa, Lawley, Telford; rated 5 on November 5
Blists Hill Victorian Town, Madeley, Telford; rated 5 on November 5
SweetArt Cake, Telford (TF3); rated 5 on November 4
The Friendly Fryer, Madeley, Telford; rated 5 on October 31
Telford Town FC at Drm Aggregate Arena, School Grove, Oakengates; rated 5 on October 29
Tin House, Wellington; rated 3 on October 8
Kebab Way, Wellington; rated 1 on October 8
Goldstone Hall Hotel, Cheswardine; rated 3 on October 8
Café at Stanmore Estate, Bridgnorth; rated 2 on October 8
Anchor Inn, Shrewsbury; rated 3 on October 7
Dinky’s Dinah, Ford, Shrewsbury; rated 2 on October 7
The Button Oak Inn, Kinlet; rated 4 on October 2
Jade House, Wem; rated 4 on October 1
Wem’s Kitchen, Wem; rated 1 on October 1