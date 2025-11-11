Furniture recycling shops to shut in Shrewsbury and Oswestry - here's when

Wrekin Reviive, part of The Wrekin Housing Group, has announced it will be closing early next year.

The organisation recycles furniture and household goods and resells them through shops in Shrewsbury and Oswestry, as well as online.

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for the organisation said the decision was "difficult", but rising costs and changes in consumer behaviour had made it hard to continue.

Their statement said: "We’ve made the difficult decision to close Wrekin Reviive in early 2026. This includes our Oswestry and Shrewsbury stores, and our online shop.

"This hasn’t been an easy decision. Even with lots of hard work and effort to grow Wrekin Reviive, rising costs and changes in shopping habits have made it hard for us to keep going.

"We’re proud of what Wrekin Reviive has achieved - helping local families find affordable furniture, reducing waste, and promoting reuse across our communities.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported Wrekin Reviive over the years."