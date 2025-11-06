Historic house in Ludlow to reopen as boutique hotel after six year renovation project

Castle Lodge in Ludlow, a Tudor-era treasure at the heart of Castle Square, is almost ready to welcome guests after a six-year, multi-million pound restoration.

The lodge, which some claim was the former residence of Catherine of Aragon, the first wife of King Henry VIII, dates back to the 13th century and was rebuilt in 1580.

The Grade II* listed building in had begun to fall into disrepair before it was bought by Ben Tagg in 2018.