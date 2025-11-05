£4,000 grants up for grabs to help Telford's high street shops diversify amid tough trading conditions

The diversification grant, part of the council's Pride in Our High Street programme, aims to help local traders stay competitive during ongoing tough trading conditions.

Shops and businesses in Wellington, Oakengates, Dawley, Ironbridge, Newport and Madeley can apply for funding between £500 and £4,000.

The support is intended for businesses looking to grow or evolve by introducing new products, services or entering new markets.

Priority will be given to businesses applying for the first time, although previous grant recipients can still be considered if their proposal is for a brand-new activity.

Keli King, owner of The Little Green Pantry in Wellington, which has benefited from a previous Pride in Our High Street diversification grant

Those trading from upper-floor premises without a high-street shopfront will only be eligible if they can show they help bring shoppers into town centres and support the wider high street.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, cabinet member for the economy and transport, said: “We recognise the value that our high streets have in ensuring that our borough flourishes and prospers.

“With that in mind, we’ve launched this new diversification grant to give businesses extra support during what remains a challenging time.

“The grant could be the perfect springboard for a business to open a new product range or extend its services.

“The grant adds to the range of other funding we offer through our Pride in Our High Street programme.

“We remain committed to supporting our high street businesses and continue to encourage people to shop local.”

For more information about the diversification grant email: prideinourhighstreet@telford.gov.uk