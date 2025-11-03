Shrewsbury-based recruitment agency launches winter offer to support local businesses

From November 1 to December 28, the Shrewsbury-headquartered recruitment agency, which serves the West Midlands and mid Wales, will provide 50 per cent off recruitment fees for permanent placements, as long as the positions start by March 2026.

They will also source temporary workers at cost for roles that do not require licences or certificates.

The initiative is designed to ease financial pressures for local employers, many of whom face increased demand and tighter budgets during the winter period.

The DMOS People team

According to the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) 84 per cent of UK organisations say their employment costs have risen since changes to National Insurance took effect in April 2025.

“At DMOS People, we’re proud to support and empower the local business community,” said Stuart Danks, director of DMOS People.

“We know many local companies are feeling the pinch as they head into the festive season, so we wanted to do something practical to help.

“This offer isn’t just about filling jobs, it’s about supporting local growth, keeping business moving, and helping employers find the right people without breaking the bank when many outgoings are already so high.

“We hope this generous offer will help businesses to plan for 2026, while benefiting from short-term savings and reliable staffing support during a crucial trading period.

"Should they then wish to continue using our fantastic recruitment service into 2026, we guarantee to beat their current recruitment supplier rates.”

DMOS People has been providing recruitment services across the region for several years, working with a range of sectors including manufacturing, logistics, administration, and professional services.