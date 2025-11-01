Shropshire Star
36 Shropshire food businesses get new hygiene ratings - with two requiring improvement

36 Shropshire businesses have been awarded new food hygiene ratings following recent inspections carried out by the Food Standards Agency.

By Megan Jones
Published
More businesses have received food hygiene ratings in recent weeks

Many of Shropshire’s eateries, cafés and takeaways have been busy welcoming food inspectors over the past month.

The Food Standards Agency assessments reveal a mix of top-performing venues achieving the coveted five-star rating, alongside a few establishments that still have room for improvement. 