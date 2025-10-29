Shropshire motor dealer in running for top industry award

Greenhous Group, based in Osbaston, near Telford, has been shortlisted for the 2025 Motor Trader Industry Awards in the Dealer Group of the Year category.

Greenhous Group's site near Telford

The awards, now in their 35th year, are among the most prestigious in the UK automotive industry - celebrating the best performing dealerships and dealer groups across the UK, plus the remarkable individuals who work in the trade.

The Dealer Group of the Year award is awarded to the dealer group that has implemented the most successful strategy for developing sales and profitability within the past year, as well as establishing and implementing leading practices, new and used car sales and aftersales services.

Being selected as a finalist follows an exciting year for Greenhous Group, which has continued to successfully expand its retail operations including opening two new used car dealerships - MOTORHOUS in Scotland and Lumen Automotive in Shrewsbury - as well as the adoption of seven new brands including BYD, Citroen, Corvette, OMODA JAECOO, Leapmotor and Peugeot Commercials.

Ashley Passant, managing director of car and van operations at the business, said of the award nomination: “We are delighted to have been recognised as a finalist for this prestigious award.

“This honour is a testament to the dedication and loyalty of our teams, whose commitment continues to deliver exceptional customer service across our operations.

“As the group expands, we remain steadfast in upholding the high standards our customers have come to expect, with a team whose adaptability and professionalism are unparalleled.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on November 19.