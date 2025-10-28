Law firm expands agricultural law team with senior director appointments

Sara Pickerin and Nicholas Playford, who have more than 40 years’ collective experience in the sector, have joined Talbots Law as part of its commitment to support hundreds of clients in rural areas.

The duo bring the total number of directors in the specialist team to four and their expertise will enhance the firm's comprehensive agricultural services, covering all common areas of rural law with a particular specialism in strategic land management and diversification projects.

L-R: Sean Spinetto, Sara Pickerin, Dan Pegg and Nicholas Playford (all from Talbots Law)

This includes the repurposing of farmland for alternative ventures, such as solar panel installations, glamping or holiday accommodation, farm shops, and other projects that allow farmers to diversify their income and make the most of their land.

Operating across all of Talbots’ 19 offices and with a strong presence in the rural hubs of Leek, Market Drayton, Telford, and Worcester, the agricultural team supports clients across England and Wales.

Sean Spinetto, head of agriculture at Talbots Law, said: “We are incredibly proud of the growth we’ve achieved in this specialist area of law and thrilled to welcome Sara and Nicholas as directors within our team. Attracting top talent is a testament to the reputation we are building in the agricultural sector.

“Their expertise will help us continue supporting farmers, landowners, and rural businesses with both the challenges and opportunities they face, particularly around land diversification and futureproofing agricultural enterprises for many years to come.”

Talbots Law has become a familiar presence at country shows throughout the summer of 2025 and will be showcasing its agricultural law services at LAMMA 2026, the UK’s largest agricultural machinery and technology show, at the NEC.