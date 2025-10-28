From Milk Rounds to Market Leaders: Inside the World of Hafren Furnishers

Sixty years on, the business is still rooted in those values: community, trust and customer care.
Today, the company is led by Mike’s son, Tim, supported by a knowledgeable team who share the same commitment to quality and service.
From their flagship Llanidloes site to their modern showroom in Aberystwyth, every Hafren space combines tradition with innovation.
“Customer experience remains at the heart of what we do,” said Tim.
Over the decades, Hafren has grown steadily by staying focused on the evolving needs of its customers.
Its key developments include opening a state-of-the-art concept showroom in Aberystwyth, designed to elevate the browsing and buying experience
They have introduced dedicated Bed Studios and in-store Stressless recliner studios, there has been a continuous programme of expansion and modernisation to keep stores inspiring and accessible and their approach is simple but effective: offer leading furniture brands at the best possible prices, with exceptional service and free delivery across England and Wales.
The Hafren team keeps a sharp eye on the future of furniture.
Attending trade shows is essential for them, and they regularly attend both the Manchester Furniture Show and the January Furniture Show.
"We’ve always found it valuable to take some of the team along," they say.
"It’s a great opportunity to see first-hand what leading manufacturers are doing, explore new collections and get a sense of what’s coming next in the industry."
Some current favourites from the showroom floor include the Stressless Ekornes range, including the Philip and Paul models, Sealy Posturepedic beds, playful, personality-packed designs from Orla Kiely and Carlton Furniture.
However, classic British brands like Parker Knoll, G Plan, Ercol and Duresta remain firm favourites, chosen for their timeless design and trusted craftsmanship.
In Autumn 2022, Hafren opened their Aberystwyth showroom, strengthening their presence and expanding the brand to a new audience.
This month, their 60th anniversary celebrations coincide with the launch of new in-store experiences, including a dedicated Stressless studio and an expanded Carlton Furniture collection.
With an eye on the future, the Hafren team is focused on enhancing every aspect of the customer journey, building brand strength and staying ahead of retail trends.
Their advice to the next generation of retailers is refreshingly direct: "Take calculated risks. Be bold."
Hafren is more than just a successful business.
It is a story of integrity, longevity and putting the customer first.
For fellow retailers, it’s a powerful reminder that innovation doesn’t always start in a boardroom. Sometimes, it begins with a question on a doorstep.
Their journey shows what’s possible when you listen closely, act decisively and stay connected to your community.
For anyone with a dream and a drive to serve, Hafren is proof that retail legacies are built one customer at a time.