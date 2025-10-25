'I started working in landscaping during my school holidays now I lead a team of five in Shropshire in my own business and I've worked on a McDonalds drive-thru'

Bradley Smith has been working in the landscaping industry since he was a teenager.

“I first started when I was 16 or 17. While I was at school, I used to help my now father-in-law on days off and during the holidays,” says the 29-year-old.

He continued to gain experience in the trade working on residential and commercial projects while studying for a degree in sport and exercise science at the University of Wolverhampton.

After graduating, Bradley, who lives in Bridgnorth, decided to follow his passion for landscaping and with the support and guidance of his father-in-law started his own business, Codsall Driveways, in 2018.

Earlier this year, the firm acquired CobbleCrete Ltd – the business where Bradley first learned the ropes – and now he leads a team of five.

Bradley specialises in pattern imprinted concrete which incorporates colours and patterns into freshly poured concrete on surfaces such as driveways, paths and patios.

Imprinted concrete is used all over the world by large companies which experience a lot of traffic – such as a Mcdonald’s drive-through – because it’s strong and durable.

He says customers get “a traditional style without the issue of weakness or sinking”.

Weeds cannot grow through the concrete once it’s laid, meaning they also benefit from a maintenance-free area.

“It’s very hard-wearing with lots of patterns and colours available – there are over 100 different colours and patterns.

“We can make it completely bespoke to them,” explains Bradley.