22 Shropshire food businesses get new hygiene ratings - with one needing 'major improvement'

Cafés, restaurants, pubs and takeaways across the county have been visited by inspectors in recent weeks to ensure they meet national standards for food safety and cleanliness.

Most businesses received the highest possible score of five, meaning “very good,” reflecting strong performance in key areas such as food handling, cleanliness, and record-keeping.

Food hygiene ratings are designed to help customers make informed choices about where they eat or buy food.

Each business is assessed on how food is prepared, cooked, cooled, stored and handled, as well as the cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

All restaurants, takeaways, cafés and other food outlets are expected to display their rating clearly — typically on a sticker in their window — so customers can easily see how well the premises performed during inspection.

Some of the latest food hygiene ratings for venues across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin are listed below:

The latest ratings for Shropshire have been published by the FSA