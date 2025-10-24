22 Shropshire food businesses get new hygiene ratings - with one needing 'major improvement'
22 Shropshire businesses have been awarded new food hygiene ratings following recent inspections carried out by the Food Standards Agency.
Cafés, restaurants, pubs and takeaways across the county have been visited by inspectors in recent weeks to ensure they meet national standards for food safety and cleanliness.
Most businesses received the highest possible score of five, meaning “very good,” reflecting strong performance in key areas such as food handling, cleanliness, and record-keeping.
Food hygiene ratings are designed to help customers make informed choices about where they eat or buy food.
Each business is assessed on how food is prepared, cooked, cooled, stored and handled, as well as the cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.
All restaurants, takeaways, cafés and other food outlets are expected to display their rating clearly — typically on a sticker in their window — so customers can easily see how well the premises performed during inspection.
Some of the latest food hygiene ratings for venues across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin are listed below:
BBQurious, TF1 — rated 5 on October 15
Fern’s Sweet Treats, TF1 — rated 5 on October 14
The Sweet Tooth Bakery, TF3 — rated 5 on October 14
A Taste Of Caribbean, Hadley, Telford — rated 5 on October 10
Pizza Night, Stirchley, Telford — rated 5 on October 9
The Three Furnaces, Telford — rated 5 on October 9
China Rose, Wellington — rated 5 on October 9
Sarah’s Snack Shack, Nedge Hill, Telford — rated 5 on October 9
Cakes by CS, TF7 — rated 5 on October 8
Lavender’s at Lakeside, Lakeside Plant Centre, Priorslee, Telford — rated 5 on October 8
The Mud Kitchen, TF6 — rated 5 on October 7
The Honeysuckle Inn, Newport — rated 5 on October 7
The Pheasant, Newport — rated 5 on October 7
The Swan Inn, Newport — rated 5 on October 7
Subway Walkers Clock, School Road, Donnington — rated 5 on October 3
Greggs Walkers Clock, Donnington, Telford — rated 5 on October 3
The Lamp, Highley — rated 4 on September 10
The Eagle and Serpent, Kinlet — rated 4 on September 9
Cleobury Cafe, Cleobury Mortimer — rated 3 on September 9
Tandoori Cottage, Shrewsbury — rated 3 on September 9
Gelato Pizza, Whitchurch — rated 1 on September 9
The Lazy Kettle Cafe, Chirk — rated 4 on September 8