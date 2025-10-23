Law firm celebrates exceptional year with multiple mentions in prestigious legal guide rankings

Two solicitors – Sarah Baugh and Susan Todhunter – have received a highly sought-after band one ranking in recognition of their outstanding skill and expertise.

Susan Todhunter - a partner in the personal injury team at FBC Manby Bowdler in Wolverhampton

Neil Lloyd, CEO at FBC Manby Bowdler, one of the region's leading law firms, said: "Having 10 individual lawyers and five practice areas recognised in these rigorous Chambers rankings reflects our firm's dedication to providing expert, client-focused legal services across all our specialisms.

“We're particularly proud that both Sarah and Susan have maintained their elite band one status – recognition that places them among the very best legal practitioners in their respective fields.”

The firm achieved band two rankings for its agriculture and rural affairs, family and matrimonial, personal injury and clinical negligence teams, and band three in litigation.

Susan Todhunter is a partner in the personal injury team in Wolverhampton. In reaching their rankings, the assessors noted client testimonials describing her as "the best PI lawyer I work with" and "the solicitor you want on your side". Another client added that she is "extremely professional, supportive and caring”.

Sarah Baugh, a partner in the agricultural and rural affairs team based in the Shrewsbury office, was described by clients as "very knowledgeable and well respected by her clients and professionals”.

She advises landed estate clients and other landowners on their property and business assets, including succession and tax planning matters.

Achieving band two recognition were Tom Devey in the agriculture and rural affairs team at Shrewsbury, Phil Cowell in the family team at Telford, and Tim Gray in the clinical negligence team at Wolverhampton. A client praised Tim for "bringing decades of experience" and being "involved in some really heavyweight brain injury cases”.

Tom Devey received excellent client feedback, with one noting "Tom has exceptional commercial awareness" and another describing him as "the go-to lawyer for our property-related matters”.

Birmingham-based Charlotte Clode and Wolverhampton-based Guy Birkett, from the litigation team, and Claire Darley from the family and matrimonial team all received band three recognition, with Claire being described as "an excellent practitioner and mediator”.

Michael Portman-Hann progressed to an 'Up & Coming' ranking in clinical negligence, following his 'Star Associate' recognition last year. Clients praised Michael as "a very astute lawyer" who "constantly has the best interests of his client at heart”.

Laura Vernon, based in real estate litigation in the Knowle office, maintained her 'Up & Coming' status with one client describing her as "one of the best property litigators in the Midlands" whose "experience and judgement in complex real estate matters is exceptional”.

The annual Chambers UK rankings represent one of the legal profession's most thorough evaluation processes, combining extensive client interviews with detailed peer assessments. The guide has established itself as a trusted resource for clients seeking high-quality legal representation.