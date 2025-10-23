Free goody bags on offer to first 50 customers at new store launch event in Telford

The store, now open across from Pandora, offers an immersive and playful shopping experience, featuring a unique selection of products including character-driven plushies, collectible blind boxes, trendy snacks, seasonal gifts and kawaii stationery.

The new KENJI store at Telford Centre

Customers are invited to celebrate the opening at an event on Saturday, November 1 which will see free goody bags worth £40 given out to the first 50 customers who spend a minimum of £10 with the business.

Additional complimentary gifts will be available for the next 100 customers (with a minimum spend of £10).

There will also be 10 per cent off all full-price products on the day and other offers, plus KENJI mascot meet-and-greet opportunities from 10am to midday.

The new store joins a line-up of new openings at Telford Centre. Centre manager Glynn Morrow said: “KENJI is a fantastic new store to join us here at Telford Centre, with a unique range of products that appeal to modern trends.

"We’re very excited to have them join the centre’s lineup of recent new names which includes Starbucks, who are due to open at the end of this month, and Mango, coming soon.”