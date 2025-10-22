Midlands law firm earns its first ever ranking in prestigious guide

Talbots Law, which has 19 offices across the Midlands and Cheshire, has earned a place in the Tier 4 band for its dispute resolution offer that has been attracting plaudits across the industry for its expansive knowledge, outstanding talent and the complexity of its growing caseload.

Alongside the debut ranking, Jodi Flint’s trusts and estates department has been highlighted as ‘One to Watch’ going into 2026, with a recent recruitment surge resulting in more than 70 specialist legal professionals now supporting thousands of clients across the country.

Chambers and Partners acknowledged the scale and quality of the service available in this area as a reason for putting the team on the radar for the prestigious global directory.

Dave Hodgetts, chief executive officer of Talbots Law, said: “Our reputation is built on delivering outstanding commercial advice, exceptional client service, and maintaining an employee-owned culture that enables our people to excel.

Dave Hodgets, CEO at Talbots Law

“Being recognised by Chambers and Partners, a globally respected guide, is a fantastic achievement for everyone across the business, especially due to the fact that is very rare to be ranked on your first submission.

“We’re incredibly proud of our teams and are already focused on how we can build on this success in next year’s rankings.”

Talbots Law, which has offices in the West Midlands, Worcestershire, Staffordshire and Shropshire, has enjoyed a remarkable growth journey in recent years, becoming the first law firm in the West Midlands to adopt an employee-ownership model back in 2021.

Since then, turnover has jumped from £18m to just over £40m, six well-established firms have been acquired en route to opening 19 offices across six counties. Staff levels have also increased rapidly, with 600 people now employed.

Jagdip Bains, head of dispute resolution at Talbots Law, said: “Our dispute resolution team continues to evolve each year, both in the quality and complexity of the work we handle and through the exceptional senior lawyers who have joined us from other firms. This combination has strengthened our capability and enhanced the results we deliver.

“It’s fantastic to see that recognised by Chambers and Partners - the department is thriving and making a real difference to our clients and the businesses we support.”

Chambers and Partners is an independent legal research company which ranks law firms and individual lawyers based on their expertise.