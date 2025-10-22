Shropshire firm reveals the 'critical issue' holding back the potential of business websites

Websites have increasingly become the central hub for generating leads, processing orders and communicating with business customers.

Newport-based Ascendancy Agency works with companies across Shropshire, and the team said regularly sees the potential of websites being held back by one critical issue: a lack of integration with internal business systems.

From customer relationship management (CRM) software and inventory tools to payment providers, disconnected systems can create inefficiencies, errors, and missed opportunities.

Ascendancy web developer Karen Naylor

Ascendancy Web Developer Karen Naylor, said this is one of the most pressing challenges facing businesses today.

“When your website doesn’t seamlessly connect with your CRM, inventory management or payment gateway, the result is often duplicated effort, wasted time, and missed insights,” explained Karen.

“Manual data entry increases the risk of human error, and without integration, you can lose valuable information about your customers, leading to inefficiencies and a poor experience.”

Ascendancy said the consequences of failing to join up systems can be significant.

Businesses risk overselling stock, mishandling orders, or encountering payment processing delays that damage trust and reputation. They also miss the opportunity to harness customer data for more personalised marketing and service.

Karen added: “Most modern software systems provide an API, which makes it possible to integrate websites with CRM platforms and other business tools.

“By conducting an audit of your existing systems, identifying duplication, and working with developers to connect everything, you can transform your website into a powerful business tool.”

Karen said testing and regular review are also vital to ensure integrations remain effective and to uncover further opportunities to streamline processes.

“Integration isn’t just about technology - it’s about efficiency and growth,” added Karen. “By connecting your website with your business systems, you can reduce errors, improve customer satisfaction, and ultimately unlock the full potential of your operations.”

For information contact the team at Ascendancy on 01952 462845 or e-mail info@ascendancy.agency.