Welshpool law firm named Powys Business of the Year at the Powys Business Awards

Winner of this year’s coveted Powys Business of the Year Award is Welshpool-based law firm, Harrisons Solicitors LLP, who were recognised for putting people development at the heart of the business.

The company collected the overall accolade, sponsored by Powys County Council, as well as the People Development Award, sponsored by NPTC Group of Colleges, at the award ceremony held at The Hafren, Newtown on Friday.

The annual awards, which attracted a record number of entries and showcased the diverse range of successful enterprises within Powys, are organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG).

“Harrisons Solicitors is testament that Powys has long been a great place to start, nurture and grow your business,” said Ed Coomber, representing the awards judging panel. “Their commitment to developing individuals at all levels is actively creating a pipeline of future talent that will serve the community for decades to come.

“The firm has served the region for 185 years and is a deserving ambassador to carry the flag for Powys.”

Anne Smith, Harrisons Solicitors’ managing partner, said: “It’s a wonderful award and we feel privileged to have won it. I’m delighted for our people because we couldn’t be where we are without them.

“The award will help us to publicise the work we do and the people we develop so that talent can stay in Powys and doesn’t need to go elsewhere to find good, technical jobs that serve the community.

“Most of our employees are from within the community and know the people they serve.”

Harrisons Solicitors’ first apprentice, Jordan Lewis, who has now qualified and nominated the company for the People Development Award, said: “The firm’s commitment to developing individuals at all levels has not only shaped my career path but is actively creating a pipeline of future solicitors and legal professionals.

“I’ve seen first-hand how their investment in training and development is driving both personal and commercial success. They’ve recognised that to grow the business, they need to grow their people.”

A new Business-Education Partnership Award, sponsored by Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership, was won by Welshpool-based company, Morland, who have established links with schools, colleges and the Game Change Project near Newtown.

Brecon-based SudoCyber Limited, a cyber security training specialist, completed a double by winning both the Small Business Award (under 30 employees), sponsored by BCRS Business Loans and the Technology & Innovation Award, sponsored by Aberystwyth University.

Another Brecon company, Beacon Foods, last year’s Powys Business of the Year, added the Growth Award, sponsored by WR Partners, to its trophy cabinet after forecasting 20% turnover growth in 2025.

The Judge's Award, sponsored by MWMG, went to Silver Assist Homecare from Llangorse, who deliver care to people in their own homes.

Other award winners were: Start-up Business Award, sponsored by EvaBuild, Camlin Events, Llangadfan, near Welshpool. Entrepreneurship Award, sponsored by Welshpool Printing Group: Wye Valley Canoes, Glasbury. Micro Business Award (less than 10 employees), sponsored by Myrick Training Services: Nomadic Washrooms Group, Welshpool.

Social Enterprise/ Charity Award, sponsored by RWE: The Albert Hall, Llandrindod Wells. Sole Trader Award, sponsored by The County Times: RS Bespoke, Llansantffraid. Business in the Community Award, sponsored EDF: Charcroft Electronics, Llanwrtyd Wells. Excellence in Sustainability Award, sponsored by the Wesh Government: Sobremesa Drinks (MOMA Cellar Ltd), Talgarth.

The other finalists were: Business-Education Partnership Award: EOM Electrical Contractors Ltd and Electric Classic Cars, both from Newtown. Start-up Business Award: SB4 Construction, Llanfyllin and Monty Mix Ltd, Welshpool. Entrepreneurship Award: Porth Farm PYO, Caersws and Brecon Chocolates Limited, Brecon. Micro Business Award: Mains Gas, Brecon and Loft Boarding South Wales, Crickhowell. Growth Award: Bulk Automation Limited, Llanidloes and Montgomery Waters Ltd, Churchstoke. Small Business Award: Stashed Products, Abermule and Love2Stay Mid Wales, trading as TW & PA Leisure, Caersws. Social Enterprise/ Charity Award: The Bracken Trust, Llandrindod Wells and Caereinion Old Boys Rugby Association Limited, Meifod. Technology & Innovation Award: Zip-Clip, Welshpool and RM Group UK, Newtown. People Development Award: Dulas Ltd, Machynlleth and Silver Assist Homecare. Sole Trader Award: DEVA, Brecon and Davies Technology Ltd, Llanymynech. Business in the Community Award: Lakeside Boathouse, Llandrindod Wells and Silver Assist Homecare. Excellence in Sustainability Award: Natural Weigh Ltd, Crickhowell and Gloversure Ltd, Welshpool.