Welshpool-based company Morland is the first winner of a new Powys Business Award which recognises best practice and collaboration between employers and educational establishments.

The company received the Business-Education Partnership Award, sponsored by Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership, at the annual awards ceremony held at The Hafren, Newtown last Friday.

Organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group, the awards showcase the diverse range of successful enterprises within Powys.

Rachel Jones, Morland’s director of corporate administration, said: “We feel on top of the world to win this award because we put a lot of energy into education. We have built these relationships with schools and colleges to ensure that young people have opportunities.”

She cited Lisa Andrew as an example of a young person who had joined the company on the Jobs Growth Wales programme 13 years ago and is now head of customer success and marketing.

Over the past three years, Morland has developed a strong and sustainable programme of partnerships with local schools and colleges.

“What began as occasional engagement has evolved into a structured, strategic strand of our social impact work, designed to support student achievement, strengthen school communities and provide genuine routes into employment and skills development,” said Lisa.

“At its core is a belief that businesses like ours have a key role to play in preparing young people for the world of work, while enriching their educational experience in a way that improves confidence, attainment and life chances.”

An annual work experience programme provides placements for Welshpool High School students who spend time in manufacturing, logistics, HR, marketing and sales departments.

Whether a student is exploring vocational routes or aiming for higher education, the company tailors their experience to be meaningful and relevant.

Because apprenticeships are considered critical to both the business and the future local workforce, Morland has appointed a dedicated internal co-ordinator. By working with colleges to match student interests with business needs, the company has created impactful career opportunities.

“We use apprenticeships to retain local talent, address regional skills shortages and show students that high-quality employment is possible without leaving Mid Wales,” added Rachel.

Morland, which has 110 employees, also donates reusable furniture and materials to schools to improve learning environments and reduce waste. Last Christmas, in partnership with Welshpool High School’s safeguarding team, the company donated more than 100 gifts for deserving students as part of a Secret Santa scheme.

Another successful partnership has been established with The Game Change Project, a Newtown area charity that supports young people who are not in mainstream education.

The award judges said: “It was inspiring to hear the impact and experience that Morland is providing to young learners in Powys. Hearing directly from the apprentices about their experience with Morland was a pleasure.”