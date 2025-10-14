Couple behind popular Wellington Market street food stall announce expansion with Telford town centre premises

The owners of Odd Pals in Wellington Market's bustling food court have announced they'll be opening a second location later this month.

Matt Palin and Vee Odrakiewicz began the business in May 2023 after careers in other people's kitchens and hospitality venues.

Over the last two years, the couple have served thousands of customers a menu inspired by street food around the world - but with ingredients mostly sourced from within the historic market.

Matthew Palin and Wioleta Odrakiewicz with son, River at their street food stall in Wellington Market in 2023

Now, the pair have announced they are taking on another premises at Telford Ice Rink and will be opening later this month.

Announcing the news on social media, Matt and Vee said they were "over the moon" and customers could expect "street food, special hockey night menus, themed evenings, kids party packages and so much more".

To facilitate the opening of the new venue, the Wellington Market location will be closed on Tuesday for the next few weeks.