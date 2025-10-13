Shropshire law firm appoints experienced counter fraud specialist to help keep client data safe

Helen Siegieda has joined Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors as senior compliance officer, overseeing the compliance team within the business and ensuring the firm manages its data and finances effectively.

She said: “I’m delighted to have joined Lanyon Bowdler because I’ve always been interested in working for a law firm, and applying my experience in investigations and compliance to the legal sector is proving a thrilling challenge.

Helen Siegieda

“I moved to Shrewsbury in early 2023, and am proud to live in such a beautiful part of the country, working for a company with an excellent reputation across Shropshire and beyond.

“As senior compliance officer, I ensure the smooth running of the compliance team, who were already doing a brilliant job before I arrived, and it’s my role to understand the firm’s exposure to money laundering and proliferation financing risk.

“I maintain and review our practice-wide risk assessment and compliance policies and procedures to ensure we understand our risk, and have effective controls in place to mitigate those risks.

“This includes empowering staff to recognise red flags through delivering staff training on anti-money laundering, counter-fraud, proliferation financing and source of funds.”

Brian Evans, managing partner of Lanyon Bowdler, said the compliance team was vital to reducing instances of fraud and ensuring clients’ data remained safe and confidential.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome Helen to Lanyon Bowdler, whose experience as an accredited counter fraud specialist in the public sector is already proving to be extremely valuable.

“The compliance team is perhaps not the most visible part of the firm to our clients but plays an immensely important role, reviewing documentation and financial transactions, and ensuring any complaints are resolved appropriately.”