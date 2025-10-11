Young owner of popular Shropshire bakery announces exciting expansion amid anniversary celebrations

Imogen Kelly of Immi's Cakes and Bakes has revealed that an expansion is in the works, shortly after the business' two-year anniversary.

The popular Newport bakery, which opened on September 30, 2023, still regularly enjoys sell-out weekends and sees customers queue down the street before opening hours.

Imogen Kelly has revealed an expansion is in the works. Photo: Immi's Cakes and Bakes

Now, the passionate owner has revealed she has secured the keys to a unit on the nearby Springfield Industrial Estate, where the team will be building an even bigger bakery.

She said: "This has taken months and months of planning but we’ve got the keys. It’s the most perfect location as it’s just up the road from our shop and still in Newport!

"We’re not leaving the high street, the shop will continue where it is. Having this unit means we can bake even more, offer cake-decorating classes and have a little office so I can do some admin so there’s lots to come!"

Imogen Kelly has revealed an expansion is in the works. Photo: Immi's Cakes and Bakes

Dozens of loyal customers turned out for the store's second birthday celebrations two weeks ago, with a queue of around 50 people forming before doors had opened.

Imogen, who grew up in Newport, began baking seriously during the Covid-19 pandemic, while studying at the University of Warwick.

She was studying education in order to become a primary school teacher but decided instead to follow her bakery dream.